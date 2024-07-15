Stunning Tang dynasty mural in tomb unearthed in China may portray a 'Westerner' man with blond hair

The ancient brick tomb decorated with murals was discovered in 2018 during roadworks on the outskirts of the city of Taiyuan, in China's northern Shanxi province.

Archaeologists in northern China have unearthed a centuries-old tomb decorated with stunning murals portraying daily life during the Tang dynasty, which ruled much of central and eastern China from A.D. 618 to 907.

The tomb includes never-before-seen depictions of daily life, including men threshing grain and making noodles.

One of the murals also depicts what appears to be a "Westerner" with blond hair and a beard who probably hailed from Central Asia, Victor Xiong , a professor of history at Western Michigan University who wasn't involved in the discovery, told Live Science in an email.

The tomb was discovered in 2018 during roadwork on a hillside on the outskirts of Taiyuan, the capital of China's northern Shanxi province, but archaeologists only reported on the completed excavations last month.

According to an article from China’s government-owned news agency Xinhua, an epitaph in the tomb states it was the burial place of a 63-year-old man who died in 736, as well as his wife.

The tomb consists of a single brick chamber, a door and a corridor. Scenes from life during the Tang dynasty adorn the walls of the tomb, the door, the corridor, and the platform on which the coffin was placed. The domed ceiling of the chamber is painted with what may be a dragon and phoenix.

Image 1 of 3 Some of the murals show daily chores during the early medieval Tang Dynasty, which ruled much of central and eastern China between A.D. 618 and 907. (Image credit: Shanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology) Figures painted near the door of the tomb represent the "doorkeepers" or tomb guardians, who were tasked with keeping out evil spirits. (Image credit: Shanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology) The tomb guardians are depicted wearing yellow robes and some of them are armed with swords. (Image credit: Shanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology)

Tomb guardians

Several figures painted near the door represent the "doorkeepers" or guardians of the tomb; they are wearing yellow robes and some have swords at their waists, according to Xinhua. Other murals portray natural landscapes, as well as men threshing grain, women grinding flour, men making noodles and women fetching water from a well.

They are rendered in the traditional "figure under a tree" style that was popular in the Shanxi region at the time, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported . As its name suggests, the style features people carrying out activities underneath beautifully depicted trees.

The murals depicting daily life during the Tang Dynasty are painted on the walls, while mythical figures — including a dragon and what may be a phoenix — are painted on the domed ceiling. (Image credit: Shanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology)

Many of the figures in the murals look like the same Chinese man and woman, and archaeologists think they may have been the two people buried in the tomb. The woman, in one scene, is dressed in a colorful gown and is leading four horses, alongside a bearded man holding a whip.

Other murals show mountains, trees and camels, and the series of paintings around the coffin may represent the Chinese tomb owner at different stages of his life, Xinhua reported.

Image 1 of 2 The entrance to the ancient tomb features an ornate doorway at the end of a buried corridor. (Image credit: Shanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology) A tombstone inscribed with ancient Chinese letters records that the tomb was built in A.D. 736 to hold the remains of a 63 year-old man and his wife. (Image credit: Shanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology)

Traditional style

The murals in the tomb appear to be well preserved. "The most familiar theme depicted in these murals is that of human figures under trees — a tradition that harks back to the Han dynasty [206 B.C. to A.D. 220]," Xiong said. Similar murals had been found in China's Xinjiang, Shandong, Shaanxi and Gansu regions.

He noted that the blond "non-Han" man leading camels has distinctive clothing. "Based on his facial features and outfit style, we can identify him as a 'Westerner,' likely a Sogdian from Central Asia," Xiong said. (The Sogdians were a trading people along the Silk Road routes between Asia and Europe at the time, living mainly in what are now Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.)

He added that many of the murals gave "never-before-seen" representations of daily chores and labor during the Tang dynasty.