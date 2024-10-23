New 3D scans reveal stunning details of Shackleton's doomed Endurance expedition to Antarctica

The Endurance became trapped in sea ice and sank during Sir Ernest Shackleton's Antarctic expedition.

The intricate details of the sunken Endurance , the ship lost on Sir Ernest Shackleton's doomed 1914 Antarctic expedition, have been revealed through 3D scans and underwater photographs.

The images, taken by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust , provide a close-up look at the 144-foot-long (44 meters) ship that had been hidden under ice and the frigid waters of the Weddell Sea for over a century. Although the mast and some of the railings have decayed, sections of the upper deck look nearly pristine. In close-ups, plates and other dinnerware are scattered on the deck, and a single boot lies among the collapsed rigging. Through the detritus, some of the old linoleum floor still bears a star pattern.

These images and 3D scans have been unveiled as a part of a documentary premiering Nov. 1. The film follows the journey to discovering the lost wreck of the Endurance in 2022 . The "greatest tale of survival in human history" was also a "story about failure," history broadcaster Dan Snow, executive producer of the documentary, said in a trailer . The crew of the Endurance aimed to be the first to cross the Antarctic continent on foot, until disaster struck.

The crew set off from South Georgia, an island in the South Atlantic Ocean, in August 1914. But before the Endurance could reach the coast of Antarctica, the ship became stuck in ice, stranding Shackleton and 27 men.

After 10 months of bearing the weight of crushing ice floes, the ship fell apart and sank in front of the crew, leaving them with limited supplies and a few rowboats. Gathering their meager supplies in lifeboats, the crew voyaged until April 1916, when they reached the uninhabited Elephant Island, about 150 miles (241 kilometers) off the coast of the Antarctic Peninsula.

Image 1 of 3 Plates lay scattered on the deck of the Endurance. (Image credit: Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust) A boot, once worn by Frank Wild, Shackleton's second in command, lays amongst the wreckage. (Image credit: Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust) The linoleum floor of the Endurance can be seen peaking through the wreckage. (Image credit: Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust)

Realizing the dire situation, Shackleton set out with five other crew members to search for help. They sailed over 800 miles (1,200 km) in a 22.5 foot-long (6.9 m) rowboat to reach a whaling station on the island of South Georgia. It took an additional four months to organize a rescue party for the rest of the stranded crew. But miraculously, when they reached the isolated island, Shackleton found that every single crew member had survived.

"Endurance" premieres on National Geographic on Nov. 1, and on Disney+ and Hulu on Nov. 2.