Mayday! 17 Mysterious Shipwrecks You Can See on Google Earth

-
Slide 1 of 35
Google spies shipwrecksThe world's most famous shipwreck may be the RMS Titanic, but the remains of the luxury steamship are visible only to people in deep-sea submersibles and those watching feeds from remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).
But countless other shipwrecks are much more accessible, so long as you have Google Earth. This worldwide map has captured images of rotting and rusting hulls, wasting away in shallow waters the world over.
Here are 17 mysterious shipwrecks you can see on Google Earth. Make a note in the comment section if you can find any others.
-
Altair off BrazilSlide 2 of 35
-
Altair off Brazil
This wrecked ship — known as the Altair — is wasting away on the coast of southern Brazil, just south of the Rio Grande. A strong storm sank it in the winter of 1976, and it was later abandoned and looted, according to the Municipal Prefecture of Rio Grande.
The ship is now the habitat for many species, and the beach is well known for fishing and nautical sports, including surfing. Tourists visiting the boat can also see sand dunes, waterfalls and wild animals, including black seagulls, tortoises and hawks.Slide 3 of 35
-
Capsized in IraqSlide 4 of 35
-
Capsized in Iraq
This giant vessel met disaster in Basra, Iraq. It capsized in the Shatt al-Arab, also known as the Arvand Rud, a river that runs through southern Iraq and forms the border between Iran and Iraq near the Persian Gulf. The river formed where the Tigris and Euphrates rivers come together at Qurna, which some people reportedly believe is the site of the biblical Garden of Eden, according to The National, an online news agency in the Middle East.
The river seems to be a graveyard of sorts: According to estimates by the General Company of Ports of Iraq (GCPI) around 36 sunken ships lie in the Shatt al-Arab, according to niqash.org.Slide 5 of 35
-
USS UtahSlide 6 of 35
-
USS Utah
Japanese B5N2 Kate torpedo bombers sank the USS Utah during the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7, 1941. The attack killed 64 crewmen, 58 of whom were entombed in the ship when it capsized, according to the Pacific Aviation Museum in Hawaii.
The USS Utah, a dreadnought battleship, was not an active battleship, but rather an auxiliary ship when the Japanese bombed it. The Japanese knew this, but one pilot thought it was an active battleship and bombed it by mistake, as did one of his wingmen. Their superiors were furious because the bombers had just 40 torpedoes, and it was a large loss to mistakenly use two, according to the museum.Slide 7 of 35
-
SS MahenoSlide 8 of 35