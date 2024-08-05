Dancing Girl: A pint-size statue from the Indus Valley Civilization with a larger-than-life presence

Name: Dancing Girl

What it is: An ancient bronze sculpture

Where it is from: Mohenjo-daro, an archaeological site in Pakistan

When it was made: 2500 B.C.

What it tells us about the past:

Despite its small stature, this 4.1-inch-tall (10.5 centimeters) solid-bronze sculpture of a girl speaks volumes about the ancient culture credited with its creation.

Archaeologists discovered the artifact in 1926 while conducting archaeological excavations in a region of Pakistan that was once inhabited by the Indus Valley Civilization , a Bronze Age culture known for its art, especially metalwork, according to the Indian Ministry of Culture .

To make the sculpture, a craftsperson would have used a technique known as lost-wax casting, in which they poured hot wax into a mold to create a model. The wax is then melted out, forming a cavity for the metal to pool. The model was then covered in clay and heated in an oven. Once the mold cooled, the clay was chipped away, revealing a bronze sculpture of a girl, her hand confidently placed on her hip and her head tilted slightly backward. The girl wears her hair in a bun and is nude, save for a necklace and dual stacks of bangles worn on each arm.

"She's about fifteen years old I should think, not more, but she stands there with bangles all the way up her arm and nothing else on," British archaeologist Mortimer Wheeler said in 1973 . "A girl perfectly, for the moment, perfectly confident of herself and the world. There's nothing like her, I think, in the world."

The sculpture is on display at the National Museum in New Delhi.