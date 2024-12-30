2,000-year-old RSVP: A birthday invitation from the Roman frontier that has the earliest known Latin written by a woman

A birthday invitation penned on a thin wood tablet was found at the Roman fort of Vindolanda in the U.K.

Name: Birthday invitation to Sulpicia Lepidina

What it is: A wooden tablet with carbon-based ink

Where it is from: Vindolanda Roman fort, in Northumberland, U.K.

When it was made: A.D. 97 to 103

What it tells us about the past:

This wooden tablet is the earliest known example of Latin writing by a woman, Claudia Severa, who invited her good friend Sulpicia Lepidina to her birthday party. The invitation was found at the Roman fort of Vindolanda , where oxygen-free soil helped preserve numerous organic artifacts, including shoes and camping equipment , that normally would have disintegrated over time.

The postcard-sized tablet measures 8.8 by 3.8 inches (22.3 by 9.6 centimeters), and the text was made with carbon-based ink on both sides.

One side of the letter names both the writer and the addressee and reads, "To Sulpicia Lepidina, wife of Cerialis, from [Claudia] Severa," according to the British Museum , where the object is housed.

The other side is the party invitation. The text, according to a translation from the British Museum, reads as follows: "Claudia Severa to her Lepidina, greetings. On September 11, sister, for the day of the celebration of my birthday, I give you a warm invitation to make sure that you come to us, to make the day more enjoyable for me by your arrival, if you are present. Give my greetings to your [husband, Flavius] Cerialis. My [husband] Aelius [Brocchus] and my little son send him their greetings."

All of this text was likely dictated to a scribe, who wrote it down in a slim, elegant script. But in a second handwriting style in the lower-right corner, Claudia Severa herself has written at the bottom of the invitation in a less elegant script, "I shall expect you, sister. Farewell, sister, my dearest soul, as I hope to prosper, and hail." Although Severa was clearly literate and able to write the letter herself, her social status likely allowed her regular use of a scribe to pen missives on her behalf.