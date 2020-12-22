Antarctica has its 1st COVID-19 outbreak

The first COVID-19 cases have been reported in Antarctica , meaning the disease has now spread to every continent in the world.

On Tuesday (Dec. 22), Chilean officials reported an outbreak of 36 COVID-19 cases at the Chilean research base General Bernardo O'Higgins Riquelme on the Antarctic Peninsula, according to the BBC . Of these, 26 cases were military personnel and 10 were maintenance workers, the BBC reported.

All of these cases have been evacuated from Antarctica to Punta Arenas, Chile, according to The Guardian .

Related: 50 amazing facts about Antarctica

Antarctica had been free of COVID-19 until now. The continent has no permanent residents, but about 1,000 people, including scientists and other workers, stayed there this past winter, The Guardian reported.

Just a few days before the Antarctic outbreak emerged, three cases of COVID-19 were reported on a Chilean navy ship that had brought supplies to the research base, according to the BBC.

Originally published on Live Science.