Zany polar bears and a '3-headed' giraffe star in Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Nikon release its best entries so far for the Comedy Wildlife Awards 2024.
From polar bears cracking jokes to a grizzly bear mama sick of giving piggy-back rides, Nikon reveals its best entries so far for the Comedy Wildlife Awards 2024.
Not a good idea
Don't do it!
In this photo named "Not a Good idea", a small cattle egret (Bubulcus ibis) sits poised ready to grab at a male buffalo's (Syncerus caffer) genitals. This photo was captured in the Rietvlei Nature Reserve in South Africa by photographer Anton Pretorius.
Three's A Crowd
In this comically sad image taken in Antarctica, a lonesome chinstrap penguin (Pygoscelis antarcticus) looks upset at seeing his penguin buddies walk away.
"I couldn't help but laugh when I viewed this photo (on) the back of my camera. How humanlike. And how awful it must be to be that third wheel," photographer Deena Sveinsson said in a statement describing the image.
Related: Catspreading 'Big Boss' among finalists of Comedy Pet Photography Awards
Did You Hear the One About The....?
In this photo, two polar bears (Ursus maritimus) appear engaged in a joyous conversation. From their animated expressions it seems one polar bear has grown tired of a friend's lame jokes, while the other has its mouth wide open bursting out in laughter.
Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
This photograph was captured by Wendy-Kaveney in Canada.
Laughing outloud
In Germany, photographer Ingo Hamann captured this seal (Pinnipedia) having the best time of its life as it appears to be laughing out loud.
Holding on for a ride
At Alaska's Lake Clark National Park and Preserve, photographer Alexander Fine captures two brown bear cubs (Ursus arctos) trying to hitch a ride on their mother's back.
Watch out For That Tree
In this quick shot named "Watch out For That Tree!" taken by Mark Koster, a mallard duck (Anas platyrhynchos) caught mid-flight appears to be running into a tree at Chaparral Park in Scottsdale, Arizona, but is actually flying behind it.
Three heads are better than one
A photo that may trick the eyes. This perfectly timed shot captures three giraffes (Giraffa camelopardalis) appearing to come from a single body. This was taken by photographer John Mullineux shortly after watching the giraffes fighting with each other in the Green Kalahari desert in South Africa.
Slow hands
A three-toed sloth (Bradypus species) is caught hanging from a tree while striking a pose in what is possibly the slowest-ever played air-guitar.
Photographer Harry Collins fittingly named this image after Eric Clapton's nickname, "Slowhand" — a name given to him by the manager of the band, Giorgio Gomelsky, after an audience broke out into a slow hand clap while Clapton was replacing a broken guitar string during a performance.
Peak A Boo!
In this photo, a camera-shy white-breasted waterhen (Amaurornis phoenicurus) seems to be saying "no pictures please!" It was taken by Tilan Weerasinghe in the city of Colombo in Sri Lanka.
Pick me, pick meeeeee!
In this image a sea turtle appears eager to answer a question by raising its fin.
"Who wants to live in a plastic free ocean? Meeeee," photographer Thomas Van Puymbroeck said to describe the image in the statement.
Elise studied marine biology at the University of Portsmouth in the U.K. She has worked as a freelance journalist focusing on the aquatic realm. Elise is working with Live Science through Future Academy, a program to train future journalists on best practices in the field.