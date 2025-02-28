Sneaky bamboo can control the genes of the pandas eating it, scientists discover

Genetic material from bamboo has been found in the blood of giant pandas, which may alter the feeding habits of these iconic bears.

According to a new paper published Friday (Feb. 28) in the journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science , scientists have discovered microRNA — small pieces of genetic information that play a crucial role in switching genes on and off — from bamboo lurking in pandas' blood. They say that this microRNA, or miRNA, may influence the expression of genes affecting the pandas' smell, taste and dopamine pathways.

“We showed that plant-derived miRNAs are present in the blood of giant pandas,” Feng Li, a researcher at China West Normal University, said in a statement.

“Our study proved that bamboo used as food for giant pandas does affect the change of giant pandas’ feeding habits.”

When pandas eat their bamboo diet, they absorb small pieces of genetic material from the bamboo into their bodies, just like we do with the plants we eat .

RNA is a single-stranded molecule made of the same molecular letters as our DNA. DNA, meanwhile, is a two-stranded instruction manual which consists of individual genes that tell our cells how to make specific proteins. miRNA are tiny scraps of RNA that can influence whether these genes are turned on or off, and how much of their products should be made, Li told Live Science in an email.

In the new study, Li and colleagues describe how they analyzed the blood from seven pandas, one of which was a juvenile, and found the presence of 57 miRNAs likely originating from their bamboo diet.

The researchers found that these miRNAs influenced the expression of genes related to the pandas’ feeding habits, including taste and smell signaling, digestion and dopamine pathways “which make certain activities, like eating fatty and sugary food or having sex, feel enjoyable). This indicates that these bamboo miRNAs may have influenced the food preferences of pandas, helping them find eating bamboo more appealing, and making them more suited to a life eating nearly nothing but bamboo.

“Bamboo miRNAs are not just dietary remnants but active regulators enabling giant pandas to thrive on an unlikely diet, bridging the gap between their carnivorous ancestry and herbivorous lifestyle,” Li told Live Science.

Additionally, the miRNAs were found to influence the ability of the pandas to sniff out fresh bamboo, and also helped them to absorb more calories from the nutrient-poor bamboo into their digestive system.

The discovery that miRNA from plants can have such an impact on the gene expression of animals could pave the way to a variety of treatments for both animals and humans alike, ”with “potential biomedical applications for treating inflammation and metabolic disorders,” Li explained. Previous research has also found that miRNA from the plants we eat can affect gene expression in humans and other mammals, potentially playing a role in regulating immune activity and, according to Li, "enhancing animals’ disease resistance.”.

Li and his team hope to extend the research beyond the seven pandas involved in their study to investigate the wider prevalence and impact of these molecules. “The giant panda is a very precious national treasure in our country, and blood samples are not easy to get,” Li said. “If possible, we hope to collect blood samples of young pandas who have not yet eaten bamboo for research, and perhaps get more surprising results.”