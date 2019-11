Western diamondback rattlesnakes are most active from early spring through late fall. They overwinter with other western diamondbacks, often hibernating in large numbers, in underground or deep, rocky crevice dens. In the extreme heat of summer, they are commonly active only from dusk to shortly after sunrise, while spending the daylight hours resting under a shady bush or in an underground burrow. They often remain in one area for many days, patiently waiting to ambush prey.

Their favorite prey animals are small mammals such as local rabbits, ground squirrels, mice and an occasional bird. The poisonous venom, injected through two hollow, grooved fangs, quickly immobilizes the prey. The snake then approaches the prey and swallows its victim whole. Their fangs are attached to the upper jaw by a hinge so that they can fold them into the mouth when not in use. This folding ability allows rattlesnakes to have some of the longest fangs of all venomous snakes, some reaching a length of 2 inches (5 centimeters). Their fangs often break off inside the prey animals, but they have reserve fangs that replace the lost ones. The fangs are naturally replaced two to four times each year. Western diamondbacks only need to feed once every two to three weeks.