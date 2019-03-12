Claire's Recalls 3 Makeup Products for Possible Asbestos Contamination

Claire's Stores, Inc. is voluntarily recalling the three following cosmetic products: Claire's Eyeshadows, Claire's Compact Powder and Claire's Contour Palette.

Shopping mall standby Claire's is voluntarily recalling three makeup products that may contain asbestos fibers, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced today (March. 12).

The recalls were initiated after FDA tests indicated that asbestos fibers may be present in certain makeup products, according to a statement posted on the company's website.

The three products that are being recalled are Claire's Eyeshadows, Claire's Compact Powder and Claire's Contour Palette. The SKUs/lots that are being recalled can be found on both the FDA's website and claires.com.

Claire's Stores Inc. said in the statement that the products were sold between October 2016 and March 2019, both in stores and online. All recalled products have been removed from the marketplace. However, any consumers who purchased these products should discontinue using them and should return them to a Claire's store for a full refund, the statement said. Consumers with questions may contact Claire’s at 800-252-4737, option 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT.

The company said that the recall is being done out of an abundance of caution and that it is unaware of any adverse reactions, injuries or illness due to the possible asbestos contamination in the recalled products.

Asbestos fibers can be easily inhaled, and long-term exposure can cause serious health problems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is often found near talc, which is an ingredient in many cosmetics products, the FDA says. If talc is not carefully purified during the mining process, it may be contaminated with asbestos.

Claire's Stores Inc. said in the statement that in the last year, it has switched to talc-free manufacturing for all of its products.

