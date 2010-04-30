How Much Is 4.2 Million Gallons of Oil?

Oil continues to surge from the well where the Deepwater Horizon oil rig exploded and sank, and Coast Guard officials say that the disaster may worsen.

"If we don't secure this well, this could be one of the most significant oil spills in U.S. history," said Rear Adm. Mary E. Landry, commander of the Eighth Coast Guard District.

Officials are warning that as much as 4.2 million gallons of oil could be spilled. Here’s what that equates to: