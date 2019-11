This parrotfish has a helpful visitor. It's so small and translucent, the cleaner shrimp is difficult to make out at first glance. But the crustacean performs an important role for fish by munching on parasites and dead skin from the fish's body. Normally, a parrotfish wouldn't hesitate to chomp down on a shrimp, but because of the cleaning service, the fish seems to resist. Researchers have found that when cleaner shrimp approach a "cleaning station" they wave their long, white antennae at the fish to indicate, "Hey, I'm here to clean." In the study, the fish darkened their color to indicate they were keen for a cleaning (and not a meal), the researchers reported in 2018 in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B .