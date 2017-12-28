Photos: Renaissance World Map Sports Magical Creatures

A unique map

(Image credit: Courtesy of David Rumsey Map Collection/DavidRumsey.com)

In 1587, Italian cartographer Urbano Monte completed a world map with a unique perspective. Rather than drawing the Earth on a rectangular sheet, as many maps are displayed today, Monte drew the world on 60 different pages, and left instructions for how they should be displayed as if a viewer were looking down on the globe from the North Pole.

The map, acquired in September by the David Rumsey Map Center at Stanford University, is finally on exhibit as Monte wanted it. Scholars scanned the book and digitally assembled it according to Monte's instructions, allowing the public to see the world and the magical creatures Monte illustrated 430 years ago. [Read more about the Renaissance Map]

Central Africa

(Image credit: Courtesy of David Rumsey Map Collection/DavidRumsey.com)

Notice the camels and other creatures drawn on this detail of Central Africa.

Northern Europe

(Image credit: Courtesy of David Rumsey Map Collection/DavidRumsey.com)

A depiction of Northern Europe, drawn by Urbano Monte (1544-1613).

Japan

(Image credit: Courtesy of David Rumsey Map Collection/DavidRumsey.com)

Monte had detailed knowledge about Japan because he met with a Japanese delegation in Milan, Italy in 1585. However, Monte drew the islands in a horizontal fashion, even though they are more vertically laid out on the globe.

United States

(Image credit: Courtesy of David Rumsey Map Collection/DavidRumsey.com)

Monte's understanding of the geography of what is now the Eastern United States.

Unicorns and demons

(Image credit: Courtesy of David Rumsey Map Collection/DavidRumsey.com)

Monte drew a unicorn, demons and other fantastical creatures over the landscape of northern Siberia and Central Asia.

[Read more about the Renaissance Map]

South America

(Image credit: Courtesy of David Rumsey Map Collection/DavidRumsey.com)

The cartographer illustrated giant birds over Argentina and southern Chile.

Sea monster

(Image credit: Courtesy of David Rumsey Map Collection/DavidRumsey.com)

A giant sea monster lurks off the coast Venezuela and Guyana in South America.

Self portrait

(Image credit: Courtesy of David Rumsey Map Collection/DavidRumsey.com)

Monte drew a portrait of himself in 1587, when he first completed the map. Later, he redid the portrait in 1589, when he was 45 years old.

Antarctica

(Image credit: Courtesy of David Rumsey Map Collection/DavidRumsey.com)

A centaur gallops through Antarctica. Notice how the atlas was assembled as a book, even though Monte wanted it to be displayed as a giant wall map.

Political figures

(Image credit: Courtesy of David Rumsey Map Collection/DavidRumsey.com)

Monte drew the world's most powerful political figures on his map.