Cyber Monday Deals on Science Books

If you're shopping for that someone who loves to learn and is just curious about the world, how about a book? Here's a look at some of the best book deals on Amazon this Cyber Monday that are sure to dazzle the science lover in your life.

The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History (Picador, 2015)

Five major extinctions have taken place over the course of Earth's geologic past; each wiped out significant portions of life on the planet. Could we be heading for a sixth mass extinction, spurred by human activity? As human populations have expanded across the globe, they have taken a toll on natural resources and reshaped ecosystems on land and sea. Author Elizabeth Kolbert outlines the many ways that people have changed the planet, noting the environmental costs along the way and the number of species that have already been lost — and hinting at losses that may be yet to come, unless we take action to preserve the precious biodiversity that still remains.

Everything All at Once: How to Unleash Your Inner Nerd, Tap into Radical Curiosity and Solve Any Problem (Rodale Books, 2017)

In his new book, Bill Nye helps you to unlock your inner nerd. How? By finding that thing you're passionate about. "With his call to arms, he wants you to examine every detail of the most difficult problems that look unsolvable―that is, until you find the solution. Bill shows you how to develop critical thinking skills and create change, using his “everything all at once” approach that leaves no stone unturned," according to Amazon.

Astrophysics for People in a Hurry (W. W. Norton & Company, 2017)

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson gives you the quick and dirty explanations to all things astrophysics, from the Big Bang to black holes to quarks and more. Tyson has a way with words so that you'll not only understand concepts that seem ungraspable, but you'll have fun along the way. Right now, Amazon is selling the Kindle version of the book for $3.99.

Blast Off to the Moon! (Dr. Wonderful and Her Dog) Hardcover (Two Lions, May 2, 2017)

According to Amazon, "Dr. Wonderful loves asking big questions…and using science to answer them. She and her dog, Newton, want to know why the moon changes shape in the sky every night. But how can they study the moon when it’s so far away? By blasting off into space, of course! On their amazing journey, this detective duo gathers clues to solve their lunar mystery using the powers of science, curiosity, and teamwork."

Elon Musk and the Quest for a Fantastic Future Young Readers' Edition Paperback (HarperCollins, Jan. 24, 2017)

This book was written with exclusive access to Elon Musk, founder of revolutionary spaceflight company SpaceX. The book traces Musk's journey as he matured from a kid in South Africa to a young man in the United States, through his inventions and forward-thinking companies.

According to Amazon, "This fascinating and easily accessible young readers’ adaptation of Ashlee Vance’s New York Times bestselling Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future features black-and-white photographs throughout and an epilogue. The version for adults has been praised as 'riveting' (The Financial Times), 'spirited' (The Wall Street Journal), and 'masterful' (Vice). Now younger readers can read about this innovative leader who is revolutionizing three industries at once: space, automotive, and energy."

What Color Is My World?: The Lost History of African-American Inventors Paperback (Candlewick, Dec. 10, 2013)

In this kid-friendly book, basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reveals little-known African-American inventors, such as James West who invented the microphone in your cellphone and Fred Jones who invented the refrigerated truck that makes supermarkets possible. According to Amazon, "Offering profiles with fast facts on flaps and framed by a funny contemporary story featuring two feisty twins, here is a nod to the minds behind the gamma electric cell and the ice-cream scoop, improvements to traffic lights, open-heart surgery, and more ï¿½ inventors whose ingenuity and perseverance against great odds made our world safer, better, and brighter."

Originally published on Live Science.