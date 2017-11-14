7 Ways That Air Pollution Can Harm Your Health

An estimated 3.3 million deaths worldwide are caused by outdoor air pollution, according to a study published in September 2015 in the journal Nature. Of those deaths, about 75 percent are from heart attacks or strokes, while about 25 percent are from lung-related ailments, Live Science previously reported.

The majority of these deaths — about 75 percent — happen in Asia, where air pollution is particularly severe, especially in China and India. Much of this pollution results from burning fossil fuels, and global carbon emissions are on track to reach record highs worldwide in 2017, according to a report released Nov. 13, 207, by the Global Carbon Project.

The link between cardiovascular health and air pollution is well-known, but recent studies are providing a growing body of evidence that polluted air can have a range of negative impacts on physical and mental health, leading to ailments that can in some cases prove lethal.