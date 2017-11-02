TL;DR: Here's the One Thing Scientists Want You to Know About Their Fields

Octopuses don't have tentacles; their eight appendages are arms. Everything we see around us was forged long ago by the nuclear reactions inside stars. There are more than 200 types of cancer, which means there won't be a single "cure."

These are just a few of the things that researchers in fields ranging from astrophysics to zoology want people to know about their areas of science, according to dozens of responses to the #MyOneScienceTweet hashtag on Twitter.

Dalton Ludwick, a doctoral candidate in entomology at the University of Missouri, started the hashtag on Oct. 27, when he tweeted, "If you could have the entire world know just one thing about your field of study, then what would it be? #MyOneScienceTweet" [Exquisite Corpses: Biologists Share #BestCarcass Photos]

The idea, he told Live Science, came to him while he was walking across campus thinking about what people would say if they had to boil their research down to a single sentence.

"I think a lot of people really have at least one point that they want to get out that they don't really get an opportunity to," whether because they run out of time in an interview or because they primarily communicate with other scientists, Ludwick said.

He said he didn't expect the groundswell of responses.

"Honestly, I didn't think it was going to be a big hashtag," he said. He tallied a few responses on the first day and thought that the hashtag had run its course by the following day, a Saturday. But on Sunday, the responses ramped up again, and on Monday (Oct. 30), the Twitter notifications on his phone went through the roof.

"My phone was not very happy," he said.

Some scientists tweeted out eye-catching facts about animals, plants and microbes.

Not all animals lie down to sleep. Dolphins sleep with 1/2 their brain while swimming. Frigatebirds sleep while flying #MyOneScienceTweet — Anne Aulsebrook (@AnneAulsebrook) October 31, 2017

Plants can hear caterpillar's bites vibrations and response chemically to them #MyOneScienceTweet — Daniel Torrico B (@danitobaz) October 28, 2017

Ludwick said that even though he knew a little about fungi because of his science background, he was surprised by a tweet stating that some fungi have more than 20,000 sexes.

Some tweets touched upon perennially popular science topics, like dinosaurs and space, while others dealt with more obscure areas of science, or fields that are not always recognized as being part of science, such as linguistics.

The dinosaurs didn’t go extinct. They’re still here, all around us, masters of the skies and seas. We call them birds. #MyOneScienceTweet https://t.co/0l4pDtRpu6 — Alex Evans (@alexevans91) October 29, 2017

We have found thousands of solar systems so far and none of them look like ours. We don’t know what that means either. #MyOneScienceTweet https://t.co/RVOW3fVQJs — Jessie Christiansen (@aussiastronomer) October 31, 2017

Every one of the world's 7000+ languages is an ingenious (& complex) response to the needs and interests of its speakers. #MyOneScienceTweet https://t.co/sXxV2gh9ZT — Alice Gaby (@AliceRGaby) October 30, 2017

A few tweets addressed humans' understanding of themselves.

People aren't rational. Memories, decisions, perceptions of reality are all biased--important to acknowledge these biases.#MyOneScienceTweet https://t.co/HkvI9d8h8V — Chris Madan (@cMadan) October 29, 2017

Just because a psychological thing is connected to certain brain mechanisms doesn't mean it's hardwired or unchangeable. #MyOneScienceTweet https://t.co/cdSovuNusi — Dr. Jens Foell (@fMRI_guy) October 29, 2017

Other responses dealt with the Earth and the impact people have on it, from disrupted ecosystems to the changing climate.

Let spiders and insects do their thing if they aren't in your space. They fuel and maintain our food, rivers, & forests. #MyOneScienceTweet — Gwen Pearson (@bug_gwen) October 29, 2017

The world is warming.

It's us.

There's hope.

It's us.#MyOneScienceTweet — Kate Marvel (@DrKateMarvel) October 31, 2017

Sharks are not a threat to humans, and humans are better off with healthy shark populations than we are without them #MyOneScienceTweet https://t.co/84avMfdBjo — Dr. David Shiffman (@WhySharksMatter) October 28, 2017

A few tweeters used the hashtag to vent a little and dispel common myths and misconceptions.

Penguins don't live in the Arctic

Penguins don't live in the Arctic

Penguins don't live in the Arctic #MyOneScienceTweet https://t.co/0wBQH1JMTK — jo browse (@jobrowse) October 31, 2017

Humans aren't descended from chimps, nor any living monkey, but share a common ancestor with them #MyOneScienceTweet https://t.co/3vzWOhYVfW — NYU Primatology (@nyuprimatology) October 28, 2017

Some scientists opted for a humorous approach.

#MyOneScienceTweet regarding paleontology: no, not like Ross on Friends! — Alan Turner (@alanhturner) October 30, 2017

Holy crap there are a lot of bugs.#MyOneScienceTweet pic.twitter.com/cSCykIabWu — Alex Wild (@Myrmecos) October 30, 2017

Others took a broader view, addressing how science works and how it should be inclusive to anyone with curiosity.

Science isn't a body of facts to be memorized (though it has those too), but a method for investigating the natural world #MyOneScienceTweet — Scott Hartman (@skeletaldrawing) October 31, 2017

Scientific consensus: the strongest empirical results from diverse fields independently lead to the same conclusion. #myonesciencetweet — Dr. Dennis Eckmeier (@DennisEckmeier) October 31, 2017

Everyone has the potential to be a scientist. So never say science isn’t for me because science is for everyone. #MyOneScienceTweet — Gabriel Santos (@PaleoParadoX) October 30, 2017

Ludwick also scored a Twitter hashtag hit in May, when scientists introduced themselves and their work to television celebrity and science popularizer Bill Nye with the hashtag #BillMeetScience. That campaign arose because many scientists lamented that so-called science celebrities often didn't acknowledge the limits of their own knowledge or failed to engage with scientists in the trenches in order to better improve public understanding.

However, through Twitter efforts such as these, scientists can better learn how to do that communication with the public themselves, Ludwick said.

Original article on Live Science.