JFK Assassination Files to Be Released Today: What Should You Expect?

President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline in a limousine in Dallas shortly before his assassination on Nov. 22, 1963. (Texas Gov. John Connally adjusts his tie in the foreground.)

Thousands of files on the 1963 assassination of John F. Kennedy are due to be released today (Oct. 26), according to news reports.

Historians and conspiracy theorists alike are eager for the release, The New York Times reported.

The President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992 mandated that all assassination-related files (which consist of more than 5 million pages) be housed in a single public collection in the National Archives and Records Administration. The act, passed on Oct. 26, 1992, required all these documents to be in the public collection no later than 25 years after the act was passed, according to the National Archives. [10 Persistent John F. Kennedy Conspiracy Theories]

What should the public, and conspiracy theorists, expect?

Many theorists don't buy the "lone gunman theory," and suspect that former U.S. Marine named Lee Harvey Oswald didn't act alone, despite the Warren Commission's investigation concluding he alone fired the three shots along Kennedy's motorcade route on Nov. 22 of that year.

Did Oswald have ties to the mafia? A Gallup poll taken just days before the 50th anniversary of the Kennedy assassination, revealed that 13 percent of Americans believed the Mafia was behind the killing.

The Times reported that historians and conspiracy theorists are particularly eager to find out if Oswald had ties with the mafia, CIA, the Soviets, the Cubans or even the FBI.

But perhaps no juicy revelations or details will come of the released documents.

"I don't think it will turn the case on its head," Gerald Posner, who wrote the 1993 book "Case Closed" (Anchor), told the Times. In his book, Posner concluded Oswald was the lone killer.

"We're not going to find some secret memo from J. Edgar Hoover drawing out the escape path for Lee Harvey Oswald," he said in the Times article. "The public expectations are very high — they've heard about secret files, they know they’ve been locked up for all these years. The average person may think there's a bombshell in there."

According to the National Archives, the collection includes approximately 2,000 cubic feet of records, though most of it was already public before today.

As for why there are so many conspiracy theories surrounding JFK's death and why they have persisted, social scientists and psychologists provide several explanations that are true for even non-JFK conspiracies. They can bring comfort, as the theories can give some people a feeling of a sense of control, psychologists say. And certain personality types, such as those who feel alienated or have paranoid tendencies, are more prone to believing conspiracy theories.

With Kennedy conspiracies in particular, they have become part of the larger culture, Joe Uscinski, a political scientist at the University of Miami who has researched conspiracy beliefs, told Live Science in 2013.

"Everybody has had either a high-school history teacher or a college political science professor that has said something about it that lends itself to conspiracy theory. That's how we're brought up," Uscinski said.

Original article on Live Science.