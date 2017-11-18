Credit: NPS

The Gila monster gets its name from the lizard's habitat that includes the Gila River Basin in southeastern Arizona. Here, the lumbering "monster" was first seen slowly moving across the desert floor in search of the nests of birds, rabbits, rodents, tortoises and other lizards. The Gila monster is the largest lizard found in the United States, some growing to a length of 24 inches (60 cm) and weighing up to 1.5 pounds (700 g). They spend the vast amount of their time, upwards of 90 percent, in their underground burrows, and are most active in the early spring and summer mornings. The beaded look of their dorsal scales is caused by the many small bones found under those scales. A pair of glands in the lower jaw produces their venom, which is "chewed" into their prey through a series of grooved teeth.