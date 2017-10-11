A warm summer in Switzerland recently let archaeologists complete the excavation of Bronze Age artifacts from a site high in the Bernese Alps. The small site is among rocks that are usually covered by a neve, or snow field, beside a glacier near the top of the Lötschberg Pass, or Lötschenpass, at a height of 8,780 feet (2,676 meters) above sea level.

The site was first excavated in 2012, but several years of heavy snow meant that the neve didn't melt enough for archaeologists to finish the dig until September 2017.