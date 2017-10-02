Teeth bared, the Brazilian jaguar (Panthera onca) subdues a large caiman on Sept. 25, 2017, by the banks of the Rio Tres Irmaos, or Three Brothers River. According to a post on photographer Chris Brunskill's Facebook page, the jaguar had earlier tried to charge a group of capybara, but with no luck. The big cat then turned its attention to a caiman resting in the shallows and pounced.

It took a "long struggle" for the jaguar to take down its caiman prey, Brunskill wrote on Facebook. Jaguars eat only meat, but they take their meals from at least 85 species, according to a 1996 report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources Cat Specialist Group. They may be specially evolved to eat water reptiles like caiman, according to that report. Unlike other big cats, jaguars kill their prey by biting directly into their skulls, and their extra-stout jaws and snouts may have arisen specifically to crunch into armored reptiles like caiman and river turtles.