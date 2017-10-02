Jaguar attack
Death roll
It took a "long struggle" for the jaguar to take down its caiman prey, Brunskill wrote on Facebook. Jaguars eat only meat, but they take their meals from at least 85 species, according to a 1996 report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources Cat Specialist Group. They may be specially evolved to eat water reptiles like caiman, according to that report. Unlike other big cats, jaguars kill their prey by biting directly into their skulls, and their extra-stout jaws and snouts may have arisen specifically to crunch into armored reptiles like caiman and river turtles.
Packing a lunch
Jaguar in action
Jaguars once roamed as far north as the southern United States. Occasionally, one still wanders that far northward. Most recently, a male named El Jefe was spotted in southern Arizona. The northernmost population robust enough to breed, though, is in Sonora, Mexico.
Wet meal
The victim of the jaguar is a yacare or jacare caiman. Adult male jacare caiman can grow up to 9.8 feet (3 m) long, according to the World Association of Zoos.