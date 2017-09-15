The 2017 Ig Nobel Awards: Cats Flow Like Liquids and Didgeridoos Stop Snoring

Rheology of Cats

This year's physics prize went to Marc-Antoine Fardin, of the Laboratory of Statistical Physics in Lyons, France. The winning research, entitled "Can a Cat Be Both a Solid and a Liquid," was published in "On the Rheology of Cats" in the Rheology Bulletin. For the study, Fardin explored how cats "flow" like liquids — think about Fluffy jumping into an oddly shaped container (that is, of course, seemingly too small), only to conform to its shape, a property of a liquid. Fardin said he got the idea from something he read online about 15 proofs that cats are liquids. He used the so-called Deborah's number to get to the bottom of the question. The number is based on the idea that, given enough time, everything will flow…even cats!