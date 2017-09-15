The 2017 Ig Nobel Awards: Cats Flow Like Liquids and Didgeridoos Stop Snoring

-
Seriously SillyScience, it turns out, can sound silly. That's where the Ig Nobel Prizes come in: The awards honor research that first makes people laugh and then makes them think. Here's a look at the seriously fun scientific research that was honored in the 27th First Annual Ig Nobel Prize Ceremony at Harvard University's Sanders Theater.
Why crocs may be risky for gamblers
Why crocs may be risky for gamblersWhat do crocodiles and Poker have in common? Well, not much, except the fact that a person who holds a little croc may be more likely to shell out higher bets. Of course, there are some nuances. For the research, detailed in the Journal of Gambling Studies in 2010, the researchers looked at 62 men and 41 women, some of whom held a saltwater crocodile in Queensland before playing an electronic gaming machine. Those who were at-risk gamblers and few "negative emotions" placed higher bets on average after having held the crocodile than those who didn't hold a crocodile. The reptilian research, entitled "Never Smile at a Crocodile…," won the science duo the Ig Nobel Economics Prize.Slide 3 of 21
Benefits of Didgeridoo playing
Benefits of Didgeridoo playingHave a partner who snores? A little didgeridoo playing may be in order. Really. A team of scientists wanted to see if playing this wind instrument developed by indigenous Australians could be used to treat a type of obstructive sleep apnea syndrome — a health disorder in which a person repeatedly stops and then starts breathing again while asleep. One of the symptoms is loud snoring. Their study showed success at least for those with a moderate form of the disorder. And for their musical study, which was published online in the British Medical Journal in 2005, they won the Peace Prize.Slide 5 of 21
Rheology of Cats
Rheology of CatsThis year's physics prize went to Marc-Antoine Fardin, of the Laboratory of Statistical Physics in Lyons, France. The winning research, entitled "Can a Cat Be Both a Solid and a Liquid," was published in "On the Rheology of Cats" in the Rheology Bulletin. For the study, Fardin explored how cats "flow" like liquids — think about Fluffy jumping into an oddly shaped container (that is, of course, seemingly too small), only to conform to its shape, a property of a liquid. Fardin said he got the idea from something he read online about 15 proofs that cats are liquids. He used the so-called Deborah's number to get to the bottom of the question. The number is based on the idea that, given enough time, everything will flow…even cats!Slide 7 of 21
Why old men have big ears