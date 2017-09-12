19 of the World's Oldest Photos Reveal a Rare Side of History

-
Slide 1 of 39
Old ShotsIt's often said that a photo is worth a thousand words, touching people at a deeper level than even the best, most eloquent, writing. Even the world's oldest photographs, those that may seem so very distant from today's high-tech society, may tug at your heart strings or give you a sense of belonging. Here, Live Science looks back at 20 historical photos, shot between the 1820s and 1860s, that may make you look at history, and the world, just a little bit differently. Taking the medal for the oldest known photo ever shot may seem underwhelming at first glance, but look a little longer and you may be amazed. Check it out on the next slide …
-
The oldest-photo title goes to ...Slide 2 of 39
-
The oldest-photo title goes to ...This image may not look like much, but this is the world's oldest photo, shot in 1826 by Joseph Nicephore Niépce outside a window of his estate at Saint-Loup-de-Varennes, France. Niépce used a pewter plate covered with a mixture that included bitumen and water. Niépce put the plate inside a camera and over a period of many hours (perhaps two days) the light hardened some of the bitumen on the plate that was in view of architectural features such as buildings. The unhardened parts were then washed away to produce this image. If you look closely you can see faint outlines of where a building or architectural feature is. This photography technique was called "heliographic" by Niépce.Slide 3 of 39
-
Louis DaguerreSlide 4 of 39
-
Louis DaguerreThe heliographic technique developed by Niépce produced poor photos that were not economical to produce. It wasn't until Niépce teamed up with Louis Daguerre in the 1830s that a more effective photography technique was developed; this one used silver iodide plates and mercury fumes. The new technique took on the name "Daguerretype," after Daguerre. Niépce died in 1833 when the new technique was still being developed. This Daguerretype shows Daguerre.Slide 5 of 39
-
Early imageSlide 6 of 39
-
Early imageTaken in 1837, this photo showing several plaster casts is one of the earliest images taken by Louis Daguerre using his Daguerretype technique. He kept the technique secret until 1839, when the French government awarded him a lifetime pension in exchange for him revealing how his photos were taken.Slide 7 of 39
-
View from Louis Daguerre's HomeSlide 8 of 39