Credit: © Isaiah Nengo

A 13-million-year-old skull of an extinct ape was discovered at a site called Napudet (shown here), west of Lake Turkana in Kenya in 2014. Now, the primate skull is revealing what the last common ancestor of all living apes and humans may have looked like. Apperently, this primate dubbed "Alesi" would have resembled a baby gibbon. [Read the full story on Alesi]