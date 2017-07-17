Weird worm

Credit: Smithsonian Museum of Natural History

This odd-looking creature, Eulagisca gigantea, is just 8 inches long and swims in the chilly waters around Antarctica.

Bristles everywhere

Credit: Smithsonian Museum of Natural History

The organism belongs to the polycheate class of marine worms, which are also called bristle worms. The golden bristles that ring E. gigantea's body could be used for swimming, creeping along the seafloor or for defense.

Toothy ornament

Credit: Smithsonian Museum of Natural History

Its mouth is tipped with a sharp-toothed maw that makes E. gigantea look like Tim Burton's idea of a Christmas ornament.

Head? Mouth?

Credit: Smithsonian Museum of Natural History

This may look like the marine worm's head, but it's actually a retractable pharynx. When the worm feeds, a toothy section of this pharynx extends to a length of 2 inches (5 centimeters), according to a photo in the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History's collection.

Bristle worm - 10

Credit: Smithsonian Museum of Natural History

When the pharynx is retracted, the worm has this appearance.

Scary scavenger?

Credit: Smithsonian Museum of Natural History

The worm's sharp teeth suggest that it chows on other animals or scavenges their remains.

Bristle worm - 1

Credit: Smithsonian Museum of Natural History

Here's another shot of the extended pharynx of the bristle worm living in Antarctica.

Defensive bristles

Credit: Smithsonian Museum of Natural History

Like other marine worms in this group, E. gigantea has several leg-like parapodia encircled with hard bristles. The bristles can make the animals difficult to swallow and, in some species, can hold venom, according to the Smithsonian.

Leggy

Credit: Smithsonian Museum of Natural History

A close-up of the hard golden bristles at the ends of E. gigantea's leggy structures.

Bristle worm - 8

Credit: Smithsonian Museum of Natural History

Scientists have described 8,000 species of polychaetes, according to the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI).