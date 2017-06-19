This map shows all the chambers and corridors in the tomb, which can be entered through a shaft. At the back of a chamber (feature 2), there is a trench (feature 4) holding several burials. At the bottom of the trench is a chamber (feature 6 on the map) that holds the tomb of Khnummose and the woman who may be his wife. Another chamber (feature 5) was found behind a plastered stone and has the burials of nine adults and two infants along with several artifacts.

