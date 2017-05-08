Peaceful Funerary Garden Honored Egypt's Dead (Photos)

Funerary Garden

In a funerary garden about 4,000 years ago, ancient Egyptians likely planted trees, shrubs and plants that symbolized rebirth and resurrection. Archaeologists found the garden in what was once ancient Thebes, an area now known as Luxor. [Read the Full Story on the Ancient Funerary Garden]

José Manuel Galán, an archaeologist with the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), led the excavation, which was called the Djehuty Project.

The funerary garden is a rectangle measuring about 10 feet by 6.5 feet (3 by 2 meters) long.

Archaeologists found a bowl filled with dates and other fruit at the site.

Until archaeologists uncovered this site, they knew about funerary gardens only from illustrations. For instance, notice the funerary garden in the middle of this detail from a tomb.

Next to the garden, archeologists found a small chapel that had three stone markers, known as stelae, within it.

A digital reconstruction of the ancient garden

The archaeologists found the funerary garden in an open courtyard at the entrance of a Middle Kingdom rock-cut tomb.



