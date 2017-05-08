Peaceful Funerary Garden Honored Egypt's Dead (Photos)

Funerary Garden
In a funerary garden about 4,000 years ago, ancient Egyptians likely planted trees, shrubs and plants that symbolized rebirth and resurrection. Archaeologists found the garden in what was once ancient Thebes, an area now known as Luxor. [Read the Full Story on the Ancient Funerary Garden]
The archaeologist
José Manuel Galán, an archaeologist with the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), led the excavation, which was called the Djehuty Project.
Overhead view
A bird's-eye view of the funerary garden
Rectangular space
The funerary garden is a rectangle measuring about 10 feet by 6.5 feet (3 by 2 meters) long.
The dates
Archaeologists found a bowl filled with dates and other fruit at the site.
Ancient illustration
Until archaeologists uncovered this site, they knew about funerary gardens only from illustrations. For instance, notice the funerary garden in the middle of this detail from a tomb.
Little chapel
Next to the garden, archeologists found a small chapel that had three stone markers, known as stelae, within it.
Digital interpretation
A digital reconstruction of the ancient garden
Open courtyard
The archaeologists found the funerary garden in an open courtyard at the entrance of a Middle Kingdom rock-cut tomb.
