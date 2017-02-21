So Tiny! Miniature Frog Species Are Among World's Smallest (Photos)

Tiny frog

(Image credit: SD Biju)

Seven new frog species from India's Western Ghats, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, were recently described in a new study. This pint-sized individual measures 0.54 inches (13.6 millimeters).

Perched on a fingertip

(Image credit: SD Biju)

The tiny frog Vijayan's Night Frog (Nyctibatrachus pulivijayani) lives in the Agasthyamala Hills in the Western Ghats, a mountain range that runs parallel to India's western coast.

A rupee for your thoughts

(Image credit: SD Biju)

Another tiny frog, Robinmoore's Night Frog (Nyctibatrachus robinmoorei) perches on a 0.94 inches (24 mm) rupee coin. This tiny fella measures 0.48 inches (12.2 mm) long.

Forest dweller

(Image credit: SD Biju)

The Manalar Night Frog (Nyctibatrachus manalari) lives near tea plantations in the southern Western Ghats. This specimen measures 0.54 inches (13.8 mm).

Outside protected areas

(Image credit: SD Biju)

Near tea plantations in the southern Western Ghats, the Manalar Night Frog (Nyctibatrachus manalari) resides in a fragmented forest patch.

Something on your nose

(Image credit: SD Biju)

This miniature amphibian, a Manalar Night Frog (Nyctibatrachus manalari), lives in a fragmented forest patch in the Western Ghats, near private tea plantations.

Colorful family

(Image credit: SD Biju)

The Sabarimala Night Frog (Nyctibatrachus sabarimalai) measures only 0.48 inches (12.3 mm). This minuscule amphibian makes its home near the Sabarimala Pilgrimage center in the Western Ghats.

Lots of neighbors

(Image credit: SD Biju)

Researchers found the Athirappilly Night Frog (Nyctibatrachus athirappillyensis) near the Athirappilly waterfall in the Western Ghats, a site that is under consideration for a new hydroelectric project.

Threatened habitat

(Image credit: SD Biju)

The Athirappilly Night Frog (Nyctibatrachus athirappillyensis) lives in a forest area threatened by human development.

New additions

(Image credit: SD Biju)

A new study added seven night frog species from the Western Ghats to the amphibian family: A: Radcliffe's Night Frog; B: Athirappilly Night Frog; C: Kadalar Night Frog; D: Sabarimala Night Frog; E: Vijayan's Night Frog; F: Manalar Night Frog; G: Robin Moore's Night Frog.