In Photos: Ancient Tomb of Couple Found in China

A camel

(Image credit: Photo courtesy Chinese Cultural Relics)

Archaeologists in China have discovered an ancient tomb containing the remains of a husband and wife couple who were buried with numerous ceramic figurines. This photo shows one of the figurines, a camel.

Forever love

(Image credit: Photo courtesy Chinese Cultural Relics)

An inscription found in the tomb says that Zhao Xin and his wife Princess Neé Liu were buried together in the tomb on Mar. 18, 564 A.D. The couple are seen here, still together after 1,500 years.

Eternal guard

(Image credit: Photo courtesy Chinese Cultural Relics)

A variety of figurines were found buried in the couple's tomb. This figurine is of a tomb guardian, one of several placed in the tomb to help guard the couple.

A warrior

(Image credit: Photo courtesy Chinese Cultural Relics)

The figurine of a warrior, its colors well preserved despite the passage of almost 1,500 years of time.

An ox

(Image credit: Photo courtesy Chinese Cultural Relics)

A figurine of an ox. Archaeologists noted that they also found figurines of carts and this ox may have been meant to pull a cart.

A drummer

(Image credit: Photo courtesy Chinese Cultural Relics)

A drummer, still ready to beat out a song despite the passage of over a millennia of time.

Prepared for afterlife

(Image credit: Photo courtesy Chinese Cultural Relics)

Archaeologists say that 105 items were discovered in the tomb and that most of them were figurines.

