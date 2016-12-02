Photos: Rare Diamonds Make US Debut at LA Natural History Museum

Diamond debut

(Image credit: Courtesy of Argyle Pink Diamonds)

Rare and colorful gems, including an extremely rare pink diamond and the stunning Argyle Violet Diamond, are making their U.S. debut at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County from Dec. 16, 2016, through March 19, 2017. The exhibition, called "Diamonds: Rare Brilliance," can be seen in the museum's Gem and Mineral Hall. It will teach viewers about the rare properties of colored gemstones, the science behind natural colored diamonds and how light and chemistry give diamonds color.

Pretty in pink

(Image credit: Courtesy of Brian Lazar)

A fancy intense pink diamond, the Juliet Pink is more than 30 carats. This beauty is exceptionally rare due to its intense color, size and lack of inclusions.

Fantastic accessory

(Image credit: Courtesy of Brian Lazar)

Totaling 98.70 carats, the Juliet Pink Diamond is set in a necklace with marquise-, pear- and round-cut white diamonds.

Very violet

(Image credit: Courtesy of Brian Lazar)

Rare among rare diamonds, the Argyle Violet is unbelievably large — 2.83 carats — for a diamond of this type.

Unique look

(Image credit: Courtesy of Argyle Pink Diamonds)

The Argyle Violet Diamond has a never-before-seen combination of color, clarity and size.

Deep color

(Image credit: Courtesy of Argyle Pink Diamonds)

The Argyle Violet Diamond is like no other known diamond and is the largest found in Western Australia.

Record-setting glitter

(Image credit: Courtesy of Argyle Pink Diamonds)

Known as the Argyle Violet Diamond, it is the largest specimen of a violet diamond to be unearthed at the Argyle Diamond Mine.

Making a statement

(Image credit: Courtesy of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County)

Surrounded by pink diamonds in a ring setting, the Argyle Violet awaits exhibition.

Abundant colors

(Image credit: Courtesy of Brian Lazar)

At almost 36 carats, close to 88 colored diamonds — brilliant white, blaze-cut white and natural multicolored diamonds — handily show off the natural fluorescent properties of the stones in the Rainbow Diamond Necklace.

Regal elegance

(Image credit: Courtesy of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County)

Using a 1.63-carat Fancy Purple Vivid diamond encompassed by white diamonds, jewelers created the Victorian Orchid Ring.

Showcase for jewels

(Image credit: Courtesy of the Natural History museum of Los Angeles County)

The Otis Booth Pavilion offers an inviting entrance to the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, which opened its Gem and Mineral Hall in 1978.