The 50 Most Popular Baby Names of 2015

The most popular baby names in the United States last year have been announced, and this time around, there were no surprises: Noah and Emma continued stayed the most common choices for boys and girls, respectively.
The list, compiled and released every year by the Social Security Administration, is based on Social Security card applications for births that occurred in the United States. [Read full story about the most popular baby names of 2015]
Here are the 50 most popular baby names for boys and girls, with the number of babies given that name, in 2015.
Top 50 girls' names of 2015
- Emma, 20,355
- Olivia, 19,553
- Sophia, 17,327
- Ava, 16,286
- Isabella, 15,504
- Mia, 14,820
- Abigail, 12,311
- Emily, 11,727
- Charlotte, 11,332
- Harper, 10,241
- Madison, 10,038
- Amelia, 9,795
- Elizabeth, 9,656
- Sofia, 9,650
- Evelyn, 9,313
- Avery, 9,298
- Chloe, 7,884
- Ella, 7,852
- Grace, 7,589
- Victoria, 7,575
- Aubrey, 7,357
- Scarlett, 7,100
- Zoey, 6,900
- Addison, 6,683
- Lily, 6,617
- Lillian, 6,571
- Natalie, 6,466
- Hannah, 6,372
- Aria, 6,371
- Layla, 6,289
- Brooklyn, 6,268
- Alexa, 6,029
- Zoe, 5,995
- Penelope, 5,921
- Riley, 5,707
- Leah, 5,585
- Audrey, 5,581
- Savannah, 5,413
- Allison, 5,329
- Samantha, 5,304
- Nora, 5,301
- Skylar, 5,258
- Camila, 5,257
- Anna, 5,094
- Paisley, 5,056
- Ariana, 4,933
- Ellie, 4,838
- Aaliyah, 4,836
- Claire, 4,805
- Violet, 4,779
Top 50 boys' names of 2015
- Noah, 19,511
- Liam, 18,281
- Mason, 16,535
- Jacob, 15,816
- William, 15,809
- Ethan, 14,991
- James, 14,705
- Alexander, 14,460
- Michael, 14,321
- Benjamin, 13,608
- Elijah, 13,511
- Daniel, 13,408
- Aiden, 13,378
- Logan, 12,862
- Matthew, 12,648
- Lucas, 12,246
- Jackson, 12,182
- David, 11,691
- Oliver, 11,592
- Jayden, 11,475
- Joseph, 11,375
- Gabriel, 10,782
- Samuel, 10,733
- Carter, 10,727
- Anthony, 10,564
- John, 10,303
- Dylan, 10,232
- Luke, 10,219
- Henry, 10,112
- Andrew, 10,027
- Isaac, 9,878
- Christopher, 9,742
- Joshua, 9,720
- Wyatt, 9,597
- Sebastian, 9,569
- Owen, 9,549
- Caleb, 8,727
- Nathan, 8,530
- Ryan, 8,474
- Jack, 8,456
- Hunter, 8,284
- Levi, 8,236
- Christian, 8,127
- Jaxon, 8,015
- Julian, 8,003
- Landon, 7,896
- Grayson, 7,852
- Jonathan, 7,577
- Isaiah, 7,528
- Charles, 7,125
