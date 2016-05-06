The 50 Most Popular Baby Names of 2015

The most popular baby names in the United States last year have been announced, and this time around, there were no surprises: Noah and Emma continued stayed the most common choices for boys and girls, respectively.

The list, compiled and released every year by the Social Security Administration, is based on Social Security card applications for births that occurred in the United States. [Read full story about the most popular baby names of 2015]

Here are the 50 most popular baby names for boys and girls, with the number of babies given that name, in 2015.

Top 50 girls' names of 2015

Emma, 20,355 Olivia, 19,553 Sophia, 17,327 Ava, 16,286 Isabella, 15,504 Mia, 14,820 Abigail, 12,311 Emily, 11,727 Charlotte, 11,332 Harper, 10,241 Madison, 10,038 Amelia, 9,795 Elizabeth, 9,656 Sofia, 9,650 Evelyn, 9,313 Avery, 9,298 Chloe, 7,884 Ella, 7,852 Grace, 7,589 Victoria, 7,575 Aubrey, 7,357 Scarlett, 7,100 Zoey, 6,900 Addison, 6,683 Lily, 6,617 Lillian, 6,571 Natalie, 6,466 Hannah, 6,372 Aria, 6,371 Layla, 6,289 Brooklyn, 6,268 Alexa, 6,029 Zoe, 5,995 Penelope, 5,921 Riley, 5,707 Leah, 5,585 Audrey, 5,581 Savannah, 5,413 Allison, 5,329 Samantha, 5,304 Nora, 5,301 Skylar, 5,258 Camila, 5,257 Anna, 5,094 Paisley, 5,056 Ariana, 4,933 Ellie, 4,838 Aaliyah, 4,836 Claire, 4,805 Violet, 4,779

Top 50 boys' names of 2015

Noah, 19,511 Liam, 18,281 Mason, 16,535 Jacob, 15,816 William, 15,809 Ethan, 14,991 James, 14,705 Alexander, 14,460 Michael, 14,321 Benjamin, 13,608 Elijah, 13,511 Daniel, 13,408 Aiden, 13,378 Logan, 12,862 Matthew, 12,648 Lucas, 12,246 Jackson, 12,182 David, 11,691 Oliver, 11,592 Jayden, 11,475 Joseph, 11,375 Gabriel, 10,782 Samuel, 10,733 Carter, 10,727 Anthony, 10,564 John, 10,303 Dylan, 10,232 Luke, 10,219 Henry, 10,112 Andrew, 10,027 Isaac, 9,878 Christopher, 9,742 Joshua, 9,720 Wyatt, 9,597 Sebastian, 9,569 Owen, 9,549 Caleb, 8,727 Nathan, 8,530 Ryan, 8,474 Jack, 8,456 Hunter, 8,284 Levi, 8,236 Christian, 8,127 Jaxon, 8,015 Julian, 8,003 Landon, 7,896 Grayson, 7,852 Jonathan, 7,577 Isaiah, 7,528 Charles, 7,125

Follow Denise Chow on Twitter @denisechow. Follow Live Science @livescience, Facebook & Google+. Original article on Live Science.