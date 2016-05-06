Trending

The 50 Most Popular Baby Names of 2015

By Human Nature 

Three Babies
(Image: © Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock.com)

The most popular baby names in the United States last year have been announced, and this time around, there were no surprises: Noah and Emma continued stayed the most common choices for boys and girls, respectively.

The list, compiled and released every year by the Social Security Administration, is based on Social Security card applications for births that occurred in the United States. [Read full story about the most popular baby names of 2015]

Here are the 50 most popular baby names for boys and girls, with the number of babies given that name, in 2015.

Top 50 girls' names of 2015

  1. Emma, 20,355
  2. Olivia, 19,553
  3. Sophia, 17,327
  4. Ava, 16,286
  5. Isabella, 15,504
  6. Mia, 14,820
  7. Abigail, 12,311
  8. Emily, 11,727
  9. Charlotte, 11,332
  10. Harper, 10,241
  11. Madison, 10,038
  12. Amelia, 9,795
  13. Elizabeth, 9,656
  14. Sofia, 9,650
  15. Evelyn, 9,313
  16. Avery, 9,298
  17. Chloe, 7,884
  18. Ella, 7,852
  19. Grace, 7,589
  20. Victoria, 7,575
  21. Aubrey, 7,357
  22. Scarlett, 7,100
  23. Zoey, 6,900
  24. Addison, 6,683
  25. Lily, 6,617
  26. Lillian, 6,571
  27. Natalie, 6,466
  28. Hannah, 6,372
  29. Aria, 6,371
  30. Layla, 6,289
  31. Brooklyn, 6,268
  32. Alexa, 6,029
  33. Zoe, 5,995
  34. Penelope, 5,921
  35. Riley, 5,707
  36. Leah, 5,585
  37. Audrey, 5,581
  38. Savannah, 5,413
  39. Allison, 5,329
  40. Samantha, 5,304
  41. Nora, 5,301
  42. Skylar, 5,258
  43. Camila, 5,257
  44. Anna, 5,094
  45. Paisley, 5,056
  46. Ariana, 4,933
  47. Ellie, 4,838
  48. Aaliyah, 4,836
  49. Claire, 4,805
  50. Violet, 4,779

Top 50 boys' names of 2015

  1. Noah, 19,511
  2. Liam, 18,281
  3. Mason, 16,535
  4. Jacob, 15,816
  5. William, 15,809
  6. Ethan, 14,991
  7. James, 14,705
  8. Alexander, 14,460
  9. Michael, 14,321
  10. Benjamin, 13,608
  11. Elijah, 13,511
  12. Daniel, 13,408
  13. Aiden, 13,378
  14. Logan, 12,862
  15. Matthew, 12,648
  16. Lucas, 12,246
  17. Jackson, 12,182
  18. David, 11,691
  19. Oliver, 11,592
  20. Jayden, 11,475
  21. Joseph, 11,375
  22. Gabriel, 10,782
  23. Samuel, 10,733
  24. Carter, 10,727
  25. Anthony, 10,564
  26. John, 10,303
  27. Dylan, 10,232
  28. Luke, 10,219
  29. Henry, 10,112
  30. Andrew, 10,027
  31. Isaac, 9,878
  32. Christopher, 9,742
  33. Joshua, 9,720
  34. Wyatt, 9,597
  35. Sebastian, 9,569
  36. Owen, 9,549
  37. Caleb, 8,727
  38. Nathan, 8,530
  39. Ryan, 8,474
  40. Jack, 8,456
  41. Hunter, 8,284
  42. Levi, 8,236
  43. Christian, 8,127
  44. Jaxon, 8,015
  45. Julian, 8,003
  46. Landon, 7,896
  47. Grayson, 7,852
  48. Jonathan, 7,577
  49. Isaiah, 7,528
  50. Charles, 7,125

