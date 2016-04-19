In Photos: Well-Preserved Roman Villa Found Beneath UK Home

Buried time capsule
A well-preserved Roman villa was discovered underground in southwest England, beneath homeowner Luke Irwin's property. The site is thought to be one of Britain's best-preserved Roman villas.
This is an artist's impression of how the double-courtyard villa would have appeared during its heyday in the 3rd and 4th centuries A.D. [Read full story about the Roman villa's discovery]
Unexpected find
Workers uncovered a mosaic floor while digging a trench for electrical cables.
Mosaic floor
The Roman-age mosaic floor was discovered by workmen digging a trench at Luke Irwin's home.
Floor fragments
Fragments from the mosaic floor that was discovered beneath Luke Irwin's property.
Digging up history
Archaeologists from Historic England and the Salisbury Museum conducted excavations at the villa site in Wiltshire.
Roman coin
One of the Roman coins found at the villa site.
Mosaic fragment
A close-up view of a fragment from the Roman-era mosaic floor.
Child's sarcophagus
A Roman child's stone coffin was also found at the property. It was later used as a bed for flowers.
Roman snack
Oyster shells found at the site would have been transported to the villa from the coast, 45 miles (72 kilometers) away.
Pottery pieces
Fragments of 5th-century pottery were found at the villa, offering a rare glimpse of the post-Roman period of Britain's history.
New inspiration
One of Luke Irwin's rug designs based on the Roman mosaic floor.