Photos: Fertility Eggs-periments Yield Litter of Playful Pups

The future is here, and its nose is cold and wet. Say hello to the first litter of puppies born from in vitro fertilization. Representing decades of experimentation and research, they arrived by scheduled caesarian section, fanning hopes for novel conservation strategies for endangered canids, and presenting new possibilities for defeating hereditary diseases in domestic dog breeds. [Read the full story on the IVF puppies]

Dog days

Frolicking puppies: the first litter born through in vitro fertilization. (Credit: Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine)

It's a dog's life

Of the seven healthy puppies born to the host dog via in vitro fertilization, five puppies had two beagle parents, and two had a cocker spaniel father and a beagle mother. (Credit: Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine)

Going to the dogs

The success of in vitro fertilization in domestic dogs also kindles hope for preserving the genetic diversity of endangered canids. Also, THAT FACE. (Credit: Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine)

Embryo in ultrasound

Ultrasound image of a normally developing IVF puppy embryo, imaged on Day 29 (following transfer into the host dog.) Of the 19 embryos that scientists implanted, seven live offspring were born. (Credit: Cornell University / PLOS ONE)

So. Many. Puppies.

Seven healthy puppies — three females and four males — born by planned Caesarian section to the host dog on Day 65. (Credit: Cornell University / PLOS ONE)

Welcome to the world

Normally developing beagle puppy at three weeks of age. All pups exhibited normal behaviors and growth through weaning and the first three months of life. (Credit: Cornell University / PLOS ONE)

Scientists. And Puppies.

The study's co-author Nucharin Songsasen (Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute) and first author Jennifer Nagashima (College of Veterinary Medicine, Cornell University). (Credit: Cornell University / Jeffrey MacMillan)

