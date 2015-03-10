Photos: Newfound Egyptian Tomb Has Colorful Murals of Man and Wife

Archaeologists have uncovered a colorful and ancient tomb in Egypt, the second such discovery within one month, according to a statement released today (March 10) by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities. A joint effort between the ministry and the American Research Center in Egypt led to the discovery of both tombs.

Egyptian style

Researchers found the new T-shaped tomb in Luxor, a city on the Nile in central Egypt. The tomb belongs to Sa-Mut, a man who likely lived in the 18th Dynasty of the New Kingdom, or between 1543 B.C. and 1292 B.C., according to the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities. (Photo credit: Ministry of Antiquity, Egypt)

Colorful paintings

Sa-Mut and his wife, Ta Khaeet, are depicted in beautiful and colorful scenes painted on the tomb's plaster walls. The tomb also has a hall and unfinished side chambers and shafts, ministry officials said. (Photo credit: Ministry of Antiquity, Egypt)

Robbers and rubble

The tomb was robbed in antiquity, and it appears that some of the texts and painted scenery were deliberately damaged, the ministry reported. (Photo credit: Ministry of Antiquity, Egypt)

Everyday events

Paintings on the wall of the newly discovered tomb show Sa-Mut and his wife doing everyday activities. The new tomb is located east of another tomb that was uncovered earlier this month. The two tombs are likely from the same time period and share the same courtyard, the ministry said.

The other tomb belongs to a man called Amenhotep, who also goes by the name Rebiu. During his lifetime, Rebiu likely served as the doorkeeper of the god Amun, according to Mamdouh El-Damaty, the Minister of Antiquities. (Photo credit: Ministry of Antiquity, Egypt)

Ancient artifacts

Scattered remains lie on the floor of the newfound tomb. (Photo credit: Ministry of Antiquity, Egypt)

Hieroglyphics

Hieroglyphics and beautiful pictures line the wall of the ancient tomb. (Photo credit: Ministry of Antiquity, Egypt)

