In Images: Graveyard of Ichthyosaur Fossils Found in Chile

Fossil Bonanza

Dozens of nearly complete fossils of marine reptiles known as ichthyosaurs were found in sedimentary rock near the Tyndall glacier in southern Chile.



'Fish Lizards'

Ichthyosaurs, whose Greek name means "fish lizards," were a group of large, fast-swimming marine reptiles that lived during the Mesozoic Era, about 245 to 90 million years ago.



Well-Preserved Skeletons

The team found fossils from juveniles as well as adults, with the largest more than 16 feet long (5 meters). The skeletons were extremely well preserved — some even retained soft tissues.



Muddy Demise

Probably killed during a series of catastrophic mudslides, the creatures were preserved in deep-sea sediments that were later exposed by the melting glacier, the researchers say.



Tyndall Glacier

Stinnesbeck and his team found the early Cretaceous (100 to 150 million years old) specimens near the Tyndall Glacier in the Torres del Paine National Park in Chile.



Fossils Emerge

As the glacier melted, the rock containing the fossils became exposed, Stinnesbeck told Live Science.



