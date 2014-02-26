Fuzzy Shrub's 'Shooting' Stars Come into Focus (Photo)

This vivid cluster of starbusts are stellate leaf hairs found on the deciduous shrub Deutzia scabra.

The shrub, also known as the "Pride of Rochester," has olive-green colored leaves covered with tiny hairs, which are tipped by the colorful stars brought into focus in this image. The little stars measure only a quarter-millimeter wide and shoot from the leaves of the shrub, which is native to Japan and China. Japanese woodworkers make use of the coarse texture of the leaves in fine polishing.

The image received an "Honorable Mention" nod at the National Science Foundation's 2013 International Science & Engineering Visualization Challenge.

