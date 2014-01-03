Bill Nye to Debate Creationist on Theory of Evolution

Turns out, we have human evolution to thank for our bad backs, dangerous childbirths, sore feet and wisdom teeth pains.

After shuffling off the "Dancing with the Stars" stage, Bill Nye has decided to take on creationism with a debate tentatively scheduled between the Science Guy and Ken Hamm, founder of Kentucky's Creation Museum, for Feb. 4, at 7 p.m., according to news reports.

To get an idea of where Hamm's arguments will stem from, the museum focuses on the idea that God created the universe in six days some 6,000 years ago. Such Young Earth Creationists reject Darwin's theory evolution, which describes that new living things emerge through the process of natural selection. Rather than a young Earth, evolutionary processes support a much, much older planet, one that formed some 4.54 billion years ago.

Not everybody thinks a debate between Nye and Hamm is a good idea. Greg Laden, on his culture and science blog, gives four reasons Nye should avoid the debate, including the fact that he isn't an experienced debater; there really is no debate, as evolution is supported by science and creationism is not; creationists will always win a debate since their arguments are not based in science; and lastly, the event is a fundraiser for the Creation Museum.

