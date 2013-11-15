In Images: Deformed Skulls and Stone Age Tombs from France

Unlikely find

(Image credit: © Michel Christen, Inrap)

In 2013, archaeologists uncovered an extensive series of tombs spanning roughly 5,000 years of history.

Wealthy Lady

(Image credit: © Denis Gliksman, Inrap)

A woman's deformed skull was found in one of the tombs, which dates to around 1,650 years ago.

Ancient tomb

(Image credit: © Clément Feliu, Inrap)

The lady's burial. The deceased has two gold pins that held a garment or veil on her chest. Two pendants, called chatelains, were connected to her belt. She is also accompanied by several objects: A silver mirror, beads and amber colored glass and a complimentary toiletries.

Glass Beads

(Image credit: © Denis Gliksman, Inrap)

Glass beads that were strung around a belt called a chatelain were also found in the tomb.

Ornate comb

(Image credit: © Denis Gliksman, Inrap)

An ornate comb and its case, made from antlers, was also found in the area.

Neolithic Burial

(Image credit: © Philippe Lefranc, Inrap)

But the aristocratic lady's tomb was far from the oldest find: The researchers also unearthed a series of Neolithic tombs dating to between 4,950 B.C. and 4,750 B.C.

Pearl beads

(Image credit: © Denis Gliksman, Inrap)

Limestone beads were found in the Neolithic tomb that dated to at least 4,750 B.C.

Sheep and dog

(Image credit: © Clément Feliu, Inrap)

The skeletons of a dog and a sheep or goat were also found in the area, dating to between 450 to 350 B.C.