In Images: Deformed Skulls and Stone Age Tombs from France

Unlikely find
In 2013, archaeologists uncovered an extensive series of tombs spanning roughly 5,000 years of history.
Wealthy Lady
A woman's deformed skull was found in one of the tombs, which dates to around 1,650 years ago.
Ancient tomb
The lady's burial. The deceased has two gold pins that held a garment or veil on her chest. Two pendants, called chatelains, were connected to her belt. She is also accompanied by several objects: A silver mirror, beads and amber colored glass and a complimentary toiletries.
Glass Beads
Glass beads that were strung around a belt called a chatelain were also found in the tomb.
Ornate comb
An ornate comb and its case, made from antlers, was also found in the area.
Neolithic Burial
But the aristocratic lady's tomb was far from the oldest find: The researchers also unearthed a series of Neolithic tombs dating to between 4,950 B.C. and 4,750 B.C.
Pearl beads
Limestone beads were found in the Neolithic tomb that dated to at least 4,750 B.C.
Sheep and dog
The skeletons of a dog and a sheep or goat were also found in the area, dating to between 450 to 350 B.C.