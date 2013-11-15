Trending

In Images: Deformed Skulls and Stone Age Tombs from France

By History 

Unlikely find

neolithic tomb excavation

(Image credit: © Michel Christen, Inrap)

In 2013, archaeologists uncovered an extensive series of tombs spanning roughly 5,000 years of history.

Wealthy Lady

deformed skull from the dark ages in france

(Image credit: © Denis Gliksman, Inrap)

A woman's deformed skull was found in one of the tombs, which dates to around 1,650 years ago.

Ancient tomb

a woman's burial from the dark ages in france

(Image credit: © Clément Feliu, Inrap)

The lady's burial. The deceased has two gold pins that held a garment or veil on her chest. Two pendants, called chatelains, were connected to her belt. She is also accompanied by several objects: A silver mirror, beads and amber colored glass and a complimentary toiletries.

Glass Beads

glass beads from about 1,650 years ago

(Image credit: © Denis Gliksman, Inrap)

Glass beads that were strung around a belt called a chatelain were also found in the tomb.

Ornate comb

antler comb from a long time ago

(Image credit: © Denis Gliksman, Inrap)

An ornate comb and its case, made from antlers, was also found in the area.

Neolithic Burial

neolithic tomb from Obernai, France

(Image credit: © Philippe Lefranc, Inrap)

But the aristocratic lady's tomb was far from the oldest find: The researchers also unearthed a series of Neolithic tombs dating to between 4,950 B.C. and 4,750 B.C.

Pearl beads

limestone beads from a Neolithic tomb

(Image credit: © Denis Gliksman, Inrap)

Limestone beads were found in the Neolithic tomb that dated to at least 4,750 B.C.

Sheep and dog

dog and sheep skeletons found in ancient burials

(Image credit: © Clément Feliu, Inrap)

The skeletons of a dog and a sheep or goat were also found in the area, dating to between 450 to 350 B.C.