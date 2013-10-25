Lightbulbs: Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED (Infographic)

Facts about the different types of light bulbs.

In the age of incandescent bulbs, people chose a lightbulb based on the number of watts it produced. Today, lighting choices have expanded, and people shop according to lumens, a unit of brightness. Look for the Lighting Facts label when shopping for bulbs.

Incandescent bulbs work by heating a tungsgten filament to 4,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,200 degrees Celsius).

Compact Fluorescent bulbs work by heating a gas that produces ultraviolet light. The coating inside the bulb converts the invisible ultraviolet light into visible light.

LED bulbs use solid-state light-emitting diodes.