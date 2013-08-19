Space Out! Photos of Ancient Artifacts Made from Meteorites

Rocks from space threaten life on Earth! Actually most of those rocks are in the form of tiny meteors and they burn up before hitting the ground.

Egyptian Necklaces & Iron Beads

(Image credit: UCL Petrie Museum/Rob Eagle)

Archaeologists have uncovered ancient artifacts that were made from meteorites that fell to Earth from space. Here are some of the most famous artifacts that originated from the cosmos.



Above, ancient iron beads (center) were excavated from an Egyptian tomb in 1911. The beads were made from iron meteorites. On either side, ancient Egyptian necklaces are displayed, with other exotic materials, such as lapis lazuli and gold, strung together.

Meteorite bead

(Image credit: Open University)

An analysis of this Gerzeh bead showed it was crafted from a space rock.

Ancient Egyptian Iron Beads

(Image credit: UCL Petrie Museum/Rob Eagle)

Egytian Beads Made from Iron Meteorites

(Image credit: UCL Petrie Museum/Rob Eagle)

Ancient Egyptian Iron Beads Close-up

(Image credit: UCL Petrie Museum/Rob Eagle)

Meteorite Buddha

(Image credit: Elmar Buchner)

A Buddha statue dating back to the 8th to 10th centuries is carved from a rare iron meteorite.

Space Buddha

(Image credit: Elmar Buchner)

The Buddha meteorite matches those found in the Chinga meteorite field.