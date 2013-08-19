Space Out! Photos of Ancient Artifacts Made from Meteorites

Egyptian Necklaces & Iron Beads
Archaeologists have uncovered ancient artifacts that were made from meteorites that fell to Earth from space. Here are some of the most famous artifacts that originated from the cosmos.
Above, ancient iron beads (center) were excavated from an Egyptian tomb in 1911. The beads were made from iron meteorites. On either side, ancient Egyptian necklaces are displayed, with other exotic materials, such as lapis lazuli and gold, strung together.
A Buddha statue dating back to the 8th to 10th centuries is carved from a rare iron meteorite.
The Buddha meteorite matches those found in the Chinga meteorite field.