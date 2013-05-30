Ceiling-Mounted Light Fixtures Recalled by Dolan Northwest

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with Dolan Northwest LLC, of Seattle d/b/a Seattle Lighting, Globe Lighting, Builders Lighting and Destination Lighting, announced a voluntary recall of about 8,000 Ceiling-Mounted Light Fixtures.

Manufacturer: Dongguan Young Long Electric Co. Ltd.

Hazard: The fixture's socket wire insulation can degrade, leading to charged wires becoming exposed, causing electricity to pass to the metal canopy of the fixture. This poses a fire and electric shock hazard to consumers.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received two reports of defective fixtures which resulted in the home's Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) tripping. No injuries have been reported to the firm.

Description: This recall involves round ceiling-mounted light fixtures, satin nickel or bronze in color with a domed alabaster glass shade. The light fixture is 14 inches in diameter and 5.5 inches high and has two sockets marked “BO AN” that take 75 watt bulbs. The light fixtures were sold as Design Classics Model 562-09 and 562-30. The brand name and model number are on the inside of the fixture pan.

Sold at: Builders Lighting, Globe Lighting, Seattle Lighting and online at DestinationLighting.com from September 2008 through September 2009 for about $32.

Manufactured in: China

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled light fixtures and return them to the place of purchase to obtain a free replacement fixture and a $50 voucher, or contact the firm to schedule a free home repair.

Consumer Contact: Dolan Northwest LLC; toll-free at (888) 213-5758, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday; or e-mail flushmountrecall@seattlelighting.com, flushmountrecall@globelighting.com, flushmountrecall@builderslighting.com, or flushmountrecall@destinationlighting.com; or online at www.seattlelighting.com, www.globelighting.com, www.builderslighting.com, or www.destinationlighting.com.