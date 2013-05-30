Bel Air Lighting Recalls Outdoor Wall Mount Lanterns

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with Bel Air Lighting Inc., of Valencia, Calif., and Zhongshan De Gao Lighting Co. Ltd. and Zhongshan Huayi Lighting Co. Ltd., of Guangdong, China, announced a voluntary recall of about 99,700 Outdoor wall mount lanterns.

Hazard: An electrical short circuit can occur in the lanterns' internal wiring, posing a risk of fire, burn and electric shock to consumers.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received seven reports of incidents, including two reports of lanterns catching fire. No injuries have been reported.

Description: This recall involves outdoor wall-mount lanterns made of cast aluminum in a rust color with beveled glass. A question mark shaped piece of metal connects the lantern body to the wall-mount plate. The lanterns were sold at Lowe's stores under the Portfolio brand name with item number 253366 and at lighting showrooms with item number 44181. The brand name and item number are printed on the product's packaging. Lanterns included in the recall are 19.25-inches tall by 9.75-inches wide by 9.25-inches deep and have a three-light candelabra base cluster inside. Part number "E194303" is printed on the base plate and on a label affixed to one of the light sockets.

Sold at: Lowe's stores and in lighting showrooms nationwide and at Lowes.com from June 2006 through May 2012 for about $48.

Manufactured in: China

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the lanterns and contact Bel Air Lighting for a free replacement lantern.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Bel Air Lighting at (888) 770-7018 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.regcen.com/belairlighting.