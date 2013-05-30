Spinbrush Rechargable SONIC Toothbrushes Recalled by Church & Dwight Co., Inc

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., in cooperation with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is voluntarily recalling Spinbrush® Rechargeable SONIC toothbrushes because the charging base may overheat with localized melting and sparking, possibly causing fire, shock or burns. The risk of these malfunctions appears to increase with the age of the product. To date, Church & Dwight has received six consumer reports of overheating in the U.S. and one consumer report in Canada. There have been no reported injuries to date.

The recall is limited to select lots of Spinbrush® Rechargeable SONIC toothbrushes. Product with a lot number from one of the following ranges is affected by this recall: DD9310 to 9365 or DD0002 to 0122. The lot number can be found on the bottom of the charging base and on the packaging. Products with lot numbers outside of these ranges are not at risk and are not subject to this recall.

The Spinbrush battery-powered or Spinbrush® SONIC battery-operated toothbrushes do not have a charging base with an electric cord and plug and are not subject to this recall.

The indicated lots were distributed between February 2010 and October 2011 in all U.S. states and in Canada.

Consumers who have the affected units should stop using them and return them to Church & Dwight for a full refund. Consumers should call 1-888-709-4100 from 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EDT, Monday through Friday (an automated service is available 24 hours a day for further information and to determine if they have product subject to this recall).

Church & Dwight is committed to delivering only the highest quality consumer products and providing the appropriate information to ensure their safe use.