Lacrosse Helmets Recalled by Easton Sports

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with Easton Sports, of Scotts Valley, Calif., announced a voluntary recall of tabout 12,000 Easton Raptor Lacrosse Helmets.

Hazard: The chin bar can break, causing the wearer to suffer a jaw or facial injury.

Incidents/Injuries: Easton Sports has received six reports of the chin bar cracking or breaking on impact with a ball or lacrosse stick, including one laceration injury.

(Image credit: CPSC.)

Description: This recall involves all Easton Raptor Lacrosse Helmets. “Easton” is printed on either side of the back of the helmet and on the jaw strap. “RAPTOR” is printed low on the back of the helmet in the center. The helmets were sold in sizes XS/S, M/L, and XL/XXL and were available in the following colors: white; matte black; silver; navy blue and white; royal blue and white; and red and white.

Sold at: Sporting goods stores and online from November 2011 through March 2012 for about $250.

Manufactured in: China

Remedy: Consumers should stop using these helmets immediately and contact Easton Sports for a full refund.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Easton Sports toll-free at (877) 279-8545 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email eastonlacrossecustserv@eastonbellsports.com, or visit their website www.eastonlacrosse.com.