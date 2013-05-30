The 50 Worst US Cities for Allergies

A new report ranks the worst cities in the U.S. for people with allergies.
The list is based on an analysis of pollen scores, the number of allergy mediations used per patient, and the number of board-certified allergists per patient, according to the advocacy organization Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.
The worst city in the U.S. is Knoxville, Tenn., according to the report. Click here to learn more about the report and what it means.
Here are the worst 50 cities for allergies, as ranked in the report:
1. Knoxville, Tenn.
2. McAllen, Texas
3. Louisville, Ky.
4. Jackson, Miss.
5. Wichita, Kan.
6.Oklahoma City, Okla.
7. Chattanooga, Tenn.
8. Memphis, Tenn.
9. San Antonio, Texas
10. Dayton, Ohio
11. Baton Rouge, La.
12. Birmingham, Ala.
13. Providence, R.I.
14. New Orleans, La.
15. Syracuse, N.Y.
16. Virginia Beach, Va.
17. Little Rock, Ark.
18. Hartford, Conn.
19. Madison, Wisc.
20. New Haven, Conn.
21. Greenville, S.C.
22. Greensboro, N.C.
23. Charlotte, N.C.
24. Dallas, Texas
25. Buffalo, N.Y.
26. Austin, Texas
27. Columbia, S.C.
28. Tulsa, Okla.
29. St. Louis, Mo.
30. Philadelphia, Pa.
31. Albany, N.Y.
32. Augusta, Ga.
33. Pittsburgh, Pa.
34. El Paso, Texas
35. Grand Rapids, Mich.
36. Bridgeport, Conn.
37. Charleston, S.C.
38. Youngstown, Ohio
39. New York, N.Y.
40. Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
41. Allentown, Pa.
42. Las Vegas, Nev.
43. Riverside, Calif.
44. Scranton, Pa.
45. Nashville, Tenn.
46. Richmond, Va.
47. Houston, Texas
48. Jacksonville, Fla.
49. Des Moines, Iowa
50. Detroit, Mich.