The 50 Worst US Cities for Allergies

A new report ranks the worst cities in the U.S. for people with allergies.

The list is based on an analysis of pollen scores, the number of allergy mediations used per patient, and the number of board-certified allergists per patient, according to the advocacy organization Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

The worst city in the U.S. is Knoxville, Tenn., according to the report. Click here to learn more about the report and what it means.

Here are the worst 50 cities for allergies, as ranked in the report:

1. Knoxville, Tenn.

2. McAllen, Texas

3. Louisville, Ky.

4. Jackson, Miss.

5. Wichita, Kan.

6.Oklahoma City, Okla.

7. Chattanooga, Tenn.

8. Memphis, Tenn.

9. San Antonio, Texas

10. Dayton, Ohio

11. Baton Rouge, La.

12. Birmingham, Ala.

13. Providence, R.I.

14. New Orleans, La.

15. Syracuse, N.Y.

16. Virginia Beach, Va.

17. Little Rock, Ark.

18. Hartford, Conn.

19. Madison, Wisc.

20. New Haven, Conn.

21. Greenville, S.C.

22. Greensboro, N.C.

23. Charlotte, N.C.

24. Dallas, Texas

25. Buffalo, N.Y.

26. Austin, Texas

27. Columbia, S.C.

28. Tulsa, Okla.

29. St. Louis, Mo.

30. Philadelphia, Pa.

31. Albany, N.Y.

32. Augusta, Ga.

33. Pittsburgh, Pa.

34. El Paso, Texas

35. Grand Rapids, Mich.

36. Bridgeport, Conn.

37. Charleston, S.C.

38. Youngstown, Ohio

39. New York, N.Y.

40. Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

41. Allentown, Pa.

42. Las Vegas, Nev.

43. Riverside, Calif.

44. Scranton, Pa.

45. Nashville, Tenn.

46. Richmond, Va.

47. Houston, Texas

48. Jacksonville, Fla.

49. Des Moines, Iowa

50. Detroit, Mich.