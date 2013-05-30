Chariot Carriers Recalls Child Bicycle Trailers and Conversion Kits

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with Thule Child Transport Systems Ltd., d/b/a Chariot Carriers, of Calgary, Canada, announced a voluntary recall of about 44,000 Chariot bicycle trailers and 70,000 bicycle trailer conversion kits.

Hazard: The bicycle trailer’s hitch mechanisms can crack and break, causing the trailer to detach from the bicycle. This poses an injury hazard to children in the bicycle trailer.

(Image credit: CPSC)

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 24 incident reports worldwide, three of which occurred in the United States, involving the bicycle trailers and the conversion kits. No injuries have been reported.

Description: Chariot Carriers convert to strollers, jogging strollers and bike, hike or ski trailers. This recall involves Chariot bicycle trailers and bicycle trailer conversion kits. Recalled trailers have serial numbers from 1205-xxxx to 0710-xxxx (representing manufacture dates December 2005 through July 2010) located the left side on the frame. Recalled conversion kits have hitch arms that attach the carrier to the bicycle with model number “20100503” printed on a label attached to the aluminum tube next to the warning label. Older conversion kits without a label, but with a release push button located where the hitch arm inserts into the carrier, are also being recalled.

Sold at: Specialty bicycle stores nationwide and on various websites from December 2005 through August 2010 for between $400 and $925 for Chariot bicycle trailers and from October 2002 through August 2011 for between $40 and $70 for bicycle trailer conversion kits.

(Image credit: CPSC)

Manufactured in: Canada

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycle trailers and bicycle trailer conversion kits and contact Chariot Carriers for a free repair kit which the consumer can install.

Consumer Contact: For more information, contact Chariot Carriers at (800) 262-8651 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.chariotcarriers.com.