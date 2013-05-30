Bicycle Helmets Recalled by Triple Eight Distribution

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with Triple Eight Distribution, Inc., of Port Washington, N.Y., announced a voluntary recall of about 30,400 Bicycle helmets for children and youth.

Hazard: Product testing demonstrated that these helmets do not comply with CPSC safety standards for impact resistance. Consumers could suffer impact head injuries in a fall.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Triple Eight Helmet. (Image credit: CPSC.)

Description: The recalled items are multi-purpose helmets also sold for use as bicycle helmets. Little Tricky helmets are marketed for children and youth, and feature a large Little Tricky logo on both sides of the helmet. They come in one size and in black, white, pink and green. Triple Eight S/M EPS Liner helmets feature a hard black inner EPS foam liner and come in black, white, bone, blue and army green. Sector 9 S/M EPS Liner helmets feature the same EPS liner and come in gray, white, black, blue and green. Both the Triple Eight and Sector 9 helmets have an interior label indicating the size “S/M” for small/medium and a manufacture date indicated as month/year (ex. APR/2011). Only Triple Eight and Sector 9 size “S/M” EPS Liner helmets are affected.

Sold at: Bicycle and sports stores and other retailers nationwide and online from August 2006 through November 2011 for about $40.

Manufactured in: China

Mosh Pit and Lotic Helmets. (Image credit: CPSC.)

Remedy: Consumers should stop using the product immediately and contact Triple Eight for a full refund.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Triple Eight toll free at (888) 548-8518 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm’s website at www.triple8.com.