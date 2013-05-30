Green Valley Food Corp. Recalls Various Products

Green Valley Food Corp. of Dallas, Texas is recalling approximately 35,159 cases of a variety of products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes or Salmonella.

On 12/12/2011 a random sample was taken from a customer the product tested positive for Salmonella. Green Valley Food Corp. voluntarily recalled the alfalfa-based products when we were notified of the positive result on 12/23/2011 and 12/24/2011.

On 12/21/2011 random samples were taken of our facility, several samples had a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes. To assure our customers of safe products, Green Valley Food Corp., is voluntarily recalling the additional items listed, which consist of “Let’s Grow Healthy Together”, “Green Valley Food Corp.” and “BroccoSprouts” branded products.

This is a voluntary cautionary measure taken by Green Valley Food Corp. to assure all customers and consumers of any issues with our products. We are voluntarily requesting this recall and are working closely with the FDA to assure all consumers our products are safe.

Any customer who received any of the products on 12/07/2011 to 1/1/2012 are affected in this recall and/or if the items have a use by date ranging from 12/22/2011 to 1/17/2012. The original recall was initiated on 12/23/11 and 12/24/11, we are adding the additional items mentioned in this recall. [See Product labels.]

The items affected in the recall are as follows , which includes all items from the original press release from 12/23/2011:

“Let’s Grow Healthy Together!” Alfalfa Sprouts 5 oz. plastic 2 piece containers with the UPC number 714722228818

“Let’s Grow Healthy Together!” Spicy Sprouts 5 oz. plastic 2 piece containers with the UPC number 714722229914

Alfalfa Sprouts 4oz. plastic security sealed clamshell UPC number 815098001088

“Green Valley Food Corp.” Onion Sprouts” 4oz. plastic security sealed clamshell UPC number 815098002054

“Let’s Grow Healthy Together!” Sunflower Greens 5 oz. plastic 2 piece containers with the UPC number 714722206069

“Let’s Grow Healthy Together!” Clover Sprouts 5 oz. plastic 2 piece containers with the UPC number 714722225510

“Let’s Grow Healthy Together!” Onion Sprouts 2 oz. plastic 2 piece containers with the UPC number 714722227712

“Let’s Grow Healthy Together!” Zesty Sprouts 5 oz. plastic 2 piece containers with the UPC number 714722221116

“Let’s Grow Healthy Together!” Organic Wheat Grass 6oz. plastic 2 piece containers with the UPC number 714722608122

“Let’s Grow Healthy Together!” Mung Bean Sprouts 8oz. red polypropylene bag with the UPC number 714722208087

“Let’s Grow Healthy Together!” Mung Bean Sprouts 8oz. clear polypropylene bag with the UPC number 815098001071

“Let’s Grow Healthy Together!” Mung Bean Sprouts 16 oz. clear polypropylene bag with a green label, the UPC number 714722208162

“Green Valley Food Corp.” Spicy Sprouts 4 oz. plastic security sealed clamshell containers with the UPC number 815098002023

“Green Valley Food Corp.” Snow Pea Shoots 3 oz. plastic security sealed clamshell containers with the UPC number 714722106062

“Green Valley Food Corp.” Organic Wheatgrass 4 oz. plastic security sealed clamshell containers with UPC number 714722608122

“Green Valley Food Corp.” Daikon Sprouts 3 oz. plastic security sealed clamshell containers with UPC number 714722206076

“Broccosprouts” Sandwich Blend 4 oz. plastic security sealed clamshell containers with UPC number 815098000289

“Broccosprouts” Salad Blend 4 oz. plastic security sealed clamshell containers with UPC number 815098000265

“Broccosprouts” Deli Blend 4 oz. plastic security sealed clamshell containers with the UPC number 815098000272

“Broccosprouts” Broccoli Sprouts 4 oz. plastic security sealed clamshell containers with UPC number 815098000258

The sprouts affected in this recall were distributed via truck deliveries to all customers in Texas. Our customers consist on grocery store distribution centers and food service customers.

Till this present day there has been no related illnesses CONFIRMED because of this recall. This is a cautionary measure taken by Green Valley Food Corp. to assure safe and quality products are being distributed by our facility.

If you are a direct customer affected by this recall you will be receiving a letter asking for the quantities you were shipped and their whereabouts. Consumers who purchased these products at your local grocery store should dispose of the products immediately in a trash receptacle.

Should you have any questions please feel free to contact us at (214) 939-3900 from Monday thru Friday from 6:00am to 4:00pm and on Saturday from 6:00am to noon, or via email at info@greenvalleyfood.com. We thank you for your attention to this recall and know with the help of the FDA, Green Valley Food Corp., will continue to produce and ship safe and quality products.

*This is a complete list of all products being recalled by Green Valley Food Corp. from the following recalls: Dec. 22, 23, 31, 2011, and Jan. 3, 2012.