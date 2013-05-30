Tankless Water Heaters Recalled by Navien

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with Navien America Inc., of Irvine, Calif., and Kyung Dong Navien Co. Ltd., South Korea, announced a voluntary recall of about 13,000 Navien Instantaneous or Tankless Water Heaters.

Hazard: An unstable connection can cause the water heater’s vent collar to separate or detach if pressure is applied. A detached vent collar poses a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning to the consumer.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Description: Navien tankless hot water heaters are white with “T-Creator” and “NAVIEN” on the front. Recalled model numbers are CR-180(A), CR-210(A), CR-240(A), CC-180(A), CC-210(A) and CC-240(A) manufactured in 2008. A label on the side of the water heater lists the model number along with the manufacturing year in YYYY format.

Sold by: Wholesale distributors to in-home installers nationwide from February 2008 through March 2009 for between $1,500 and $2,100.

Manufactured in: South Korea

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using and check the model and manufacture year information on their Navien water heater. Consumers with recalled water heaters should immediately contact Navien to schedule a free repair. Navien will replace all Nylon 66 vent collar with PVC collars. Consumers who continue use of the water heaters while awaiting repair, should have a working carbon monoxide alarm installed outside of sleeping areas in the home.

Customer contact: For additional information, contact Navien at (800) 244-8202 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.navienamerica.com.

Note: Regardless of the type of water heater that is used, every home should have a CO alarm outside all sleeping areas and consumers should ensure that their CO alarms have working batteries.