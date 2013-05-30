Motion Sensing Wall Switches Recalled

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with HeathCo, LLC of Bowling Green, Ky., announced a voluntary recall of about 75,000 Heath®/Zenith and WirelessCommand® motion sensing wall switches.

Hazard: When the switches are in the auto mode and the light is off, a small amount of leakage current passes through the electric circuit, including the socket. If consumers fail to disconnect the power at the circuit breaker and make contact with both terminals inside the socket while replacing the bulbs, there is a risk of an electric shock.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Description: This recall involves Heath®/Zenith and WirelessCommand® motion sensing wall switches with model numbers listed below. The product replaces a standard household wall switch and is designed to turn off the attached lighting load when motion is no longer detected in the room. The products come in white or ivory. The brand name and model number can be found on a label located on the side of the switch.

BRAND MODEL Heath®-Zenith SL-6106-IV Heath®-Zenith SL-6106-IV-A Heath®-Zenith SL-6106-WH Heath®-Zenith SL-6106-WH-A Wireless Command® WC-6106-IV Wireless Command® WC-6106-WH Heath®-Zenith SL-6108-IV Heath®-Zenith SL-6108-IV-A Heath®-Zenith SL-6108-WH Heath®-Zenith SL-6108-WH-A Wireless Command® WC-6108-IV Wireless Command® WC-6108-WH

Sold at: Mass merchants, electrical distributors, hardware retailers and online retailers from August 2007 through August 2011 for between $20 and $25.

Manufactured in: China

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wall switches and contact the company for a free wall switch replacement.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact HeathCo toll-free at (855) 704-5438 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email hzproductnotice@heathcollc.com or visit the company's website at www.heath-zenith.com/hzproductnotice.