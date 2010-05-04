What's Alcohol Poisoning?

Alcohol poisoning, which can result from binge drinking, poses a very real threat and can lead to death and serious health problems.

Alcohol often causes poisonings among adults, but many people are unaware that alcohol can be toxic, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Alcohol poisoning can potentially lead to coma and death.

Binge drinking, or consuming five or more drinks in a row, is involved in most cases of alcohol poisoning, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA). Because alcohol is a depressant, when the body is unable to handle a large amount of alcohol, heart and lung functions slow down, sometimes to dangerously low levels.

The gag reflex, which would normally prevent a person from choking, is also depressed by alcohol. Victims of alcohol poisoning can choke on their own tongue or vomit while unconscious. Vomiting can lead to severe dehydration, which can cause seizures, permanent brain damage or death, according to the NIAAA.

Here are some alcohol-related statistics according to the National Alcohol Screening Day report.